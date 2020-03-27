UK neurologist gives advice to Alzheimer’s caregivers on COVID-19 routines

More than 270,000 Kentuckians are living with Alzheimer's, and nearly all of them are considered high-risk for COVID-19.

Dr. Gregory Jicha, a neurologist at UK Healthcare, says that while most Alzheimer patients can perform simple tasks like hand washing to stop the spread of the virus, however, there are other complications that arise.

"They're not going to remember to do that,” he explains. “So, that really requires the caregiver to not just be telling their loved one with Alzheimer what to do, but to try to turn it into a routine and a shared activity."

Doctor Jicha also has advice for caregivers if they do get frustrated.

"There are several critical issues here, some of them fall on the patient – they are emotional mirrors so if we're stressed or frantic, that's going to reflect in their behavior which is going to make caregiving even more difficult – so, they need to help maintain a calm routine,” says Dr. Jicha. “But, on the other side of the coin, we have to worry about the caregiver. So, we're always pushing for respite. Take a few moments to yourself to hit the refresh button so you can be your best for yourself and your loved one."

There are resources out there for those in need, including the Sanders Brown Center on Aging in Lexington, and the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24-hour call center at 1-800-272-3900.

