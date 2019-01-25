UK police: Sexual assault reported on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Police Department issued a UK Crime Bulletin Friday night after a report of a sexual assault on campus.

Police say a student told them she was the victim of a sexual assault in a residence hall.

The student told officers she knew the male student involved. Police say he is not a UK student.

If anyone has information to report about this incident, please contact UK police at (859) 257-8573.

UK police offer these safety precautions:


  •  If you see something, say something. Call 911 for emergencies.

  • Be an active bystander. If you think someone is at risk for sexual assault, consider it an emergency and get involved. 

  • Consent for sexual contact is not implied. 

  • Carry a cell phone to be able to call for help in emergencies. 

  • Download and use the LiveSafe app.

  • Take the S.T.A.R.R class taught by UKPD. 

  • Request a FREE SSAFECATS student safety escort during fall and spring semesters by calling (859) 257-SAFE (7233).


 
