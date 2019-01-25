UK police: Sexual assault reported on campus

The University of Kentucky Police Department issued a UK Crime Bulletin Friday night after a report of a sexual assault on campus.

Police say a student told them she was the victim of a sexual assault in a residence hall.

The student told officers she knew the male student involved. Police say he is not a UK student.

If anyone has information to report about this incident, please contact UK police at (859) 257-8573.

UK police offer these safety precautions:

