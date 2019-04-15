UK police investigating non-credible threat against campus

The University of Kentucky police department is investigating a threat against campus.

Police Chief Joe Monroe tells WKYT the threat was made on a social media site involving the White Hall Classroom Building.

Police say the person involved is not a UK student and the threat is not credible.

Someone called the WKYT newsroom Monday night and a recording of a threat against campus played twice.

UK police say they know who made the threat and are familiar with that person.

Police reiterated there is no safety concern or threat and students will be safe on campus.

UK police will have extra officers in the classroom building on Tuesday as a precaution.

This is an ongoing investigation.