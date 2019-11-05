UK police investigating sexual abuse on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Police Department is investigating a report of sexual abuse on campus.

Police said the department received the report on Nov. 4.

A female student reported being touched inappropriately by a male acquaintance inside a residence hall.

The alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 2.

UK police are reminding students of the following safety precautions:


  • If you see something, say something. For emergencies, call 911.

  • Carry a cell phone to be able to call for help in emergencies.

  • Whenever possible, look out for your friends when you go out together; walk together and make sure that everyone gets home safely.

  • Request a FREE SAFECATS student safety escort or coordinate after-hours on-demand bus service during the fall and spring semesters by calling (859) 257-SAFE(7233).

  • Park in well-lit areas, if available.

  • If possible, do not travel alone after dark; walk with a friend or with a group.

  • Turn over any requested items (purse, wallet, etc.).

 
