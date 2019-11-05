UK police investigating sexual abuse on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Police Department is investigating a report of sexual abuse on campus.
Police said the department received the report on Nov. 4.
A female student reported being touched inappropriately by a male acquaintance inside a residence hall.
The alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 2.
UK police are reminding students of the following safety precautions:
- If you see something, say something. For emergencies, call 911.
- Carry a cell phone to be able to call for help in emergencies.
- Whenever possible, look out for your friends when you go out together; walk together and make sure that everyone gets home safely.
- Request a FREE SAFECATS student safety escort or coordinate after-hours on-demand bus service during the fall and spring semesters by calling (859) 257-SAFE(7233).
- Park in well-lit areas, if available.
- If possible, do not travel alone after dark; walk with a friend or with a group.
- Turn over any requested items (purse, wallet, etc.).