UK professor and former ambassador reacts to Iran situation

President Donald Trump addressed the nation today after Iran launched a missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, indicating he would not respond militarily.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

WKYT's Olivia Russell talked to a University of Kentucky professor and former ambassador about what the next steps will be in relations between the US and Iran.

"I was a peace mediator for the United States of America, confirmed by the Senate to work on conflicts in Eurasia, primarily former Soviet Union," Carey Cavanaugh said. "And in my final assignment was a foreign policy advisor for the US Navy."

After many years as a US peacemaker, Ambassador Carey Cavanaugh now spends time teaching at the UK Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce.

He says there's a lot to be learned about what's happening in the Middle East right now.

"I think it was a very tense night around the world for many people wondering what was going to happen next," Cavanaugh said.

And what's next is still unclear.

"I think you start sending feelers, maybe the Europeans look at ways to do that," Cavanaugh said. "Potentially Russia may try to do that. It may simply be we will require a cooling off period to get away from this before you can start and active dialogue."

Cavanaugh says that dialogue is necessary, though.

"Because diplomacy does require talking with and dealing with people that you don't necessarily like. But it's how you solve problems."

He hopes that dialogue can calm tensions.