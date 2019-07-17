UK professors discuss impact of Apollo 11 moon landing

Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 lunar mission helped Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong be the first people to walk on the moon.

"As a six-year-old child, I was required. My mother put me in front of the television set," said Kakie Urch, a University of Kentucky professor.

As an instructor in the UK College of Communication, Kakie Urch has studied the phenomenon of a globally unifying event watched by millions.

One of the first was the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"Six years later in 1969, 600 million people, about the same number, tuned in for the Apollo 11 event," Kakie says.

That coverage was vastly different than the way people consume media today. Families gathered around their TV and waited.

"It was a static, slow, black-and-white shot of the moon for minutes on end," Kakie explained.

For those in the science fields, the exposure was a great thing.

"One of the things space exploration has been great at is getting young people excited about science technology, engineering, and math," said Gary Ferland, a professor at the University of Kentucky.

UK professor of Physics and Astronomy, Gary Ferland directly credits the Apollo mission for his interest in science. He says it also advanced our knowledge of our solar system.

"Looking at that landing site, they could read what had happened three or four billion years ago," said Ferland.

While it was one of the first events watched globally, it wouldn't be the last. The Watergate hearings, Walter Cronkite in Vietnam, and the Challenger explosion would lead to similar moments.

"Every one of Muhammad Ali’s big fights and Muhammad Ali’s funeral procession got 1 billion viewers," says Kakie.