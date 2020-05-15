UK researchers co-author study saying U.S. COVID-19 response may have saved millions

A new report authored by two University of Kentucky professors suggests that the nation’s response to COVID-19 may have stopped millions of people from becoming infected.

Dr. Charles Courtemanche, a professor at UK's Gatton College of Business and Economics, co-authored the study that took a look at the U.S. government's response to COVID-19, and measured how effective steps like closing schools, banning large events, closing restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, and instituting shelter in place orders were.

"When you look at it that way it's pretty tough to argue that it wasn't worth it," says Dr. Courtemanche. "What we ultimately find is that by the end of our sample period there were about a million cases in the US. Without any of these government-imposed restrictions that number could have actually reached as high as 35 million."

Dr. Courtemanche did acknowledge the crippling effect this has had on the economy, but as an economist, he says going forward is a matter of finding a happy medium between shelter in place and resume life as normal.

“If you jump the gun here and turn things on before it's really safe to be doing that what you're likely to have happened is you’re going to be taking what we found in our study to be 'cases averted' and you're just going to be turning those into 'cases delayed.' You essentially just hit pause for a couple of months in a very costly way," says Dr. Courtemanche.

