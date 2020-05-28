UK researchers look for participants in COVID-19 Prevention Project

Researchers at the University of Kentucky are asking for help in a survey called the COVID-19 Prevention Project.

The survey takes 15 minutes to fill out.

Researchers are looking to ask questions to a diverse group of Kentuckians on how COVID-19 has impacted their lives and what steps people are taking to prevent the virus from spreading.

Other questions focus on the effectiveness of social distancing when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.

The survey aims to better understand how people are making their decisions about preventive behaviors.

“So, in the same way you want your mechanic to understand how an automobile works or a healthcare provider to understand how the biological system in the body works, we need to understand how people’s behavior and decision making is working in this COVID-19 situation,” says Dr. Marc T. Kiviniemi, Chair of the UK Department of Health.

The information will be gathered and given to policymakers so they know how to handle these situations more effectively.

If you’d like to participate in the COVID-19 Prevention Project, click here.

