UK researchers using drones to solve billion dollar cattle industry problem

Every year nearly three million cows die in the U.S. due to health problems.

It costs the cattle industry over $1 billion dollars, but researchers at UK are hoping to change that using drones.

With the help of a $900,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, Jesse Hoagg, who heads the program, is working on a noninvasive health monitoring approach to check cattle using drones.

The hope is that autonomous drones would help farmers remotely check on the location and health of each cow, allowing them to address cattle health and safety issues more quickly.

While the project is still in its early stages, researchers are still optimistic about how technology will one day be able to help an underserved industry.

"Beef producers are probably underserved in terms of technology. A lot of the high tech stuff seems to go towards dairy or crop productions, so there was really an opportunity to apply some of the same technologies that are being used in other areas towards beef production," said Mike Michaelsama, UK Biosystems & Agricultural Engineering.

While researchers in the lab are using a fake calf to do their tests, there's also ongoing research off-site to see how cows respond to drones.