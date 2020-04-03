UK says Nutter Field House will be used as field hospital

UK HealthCare is moving ahead with plans for a 400-bed field hospital on the University of Kentucky campus to care for a potential surge in patients who contract COVID-19.

“As the Commonwealth’s health care provider for advanced and critical care, it is essential that we are prepared for any scenario to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK’s executive vice president for health affairs. “We need to do whatever is necessary to ensure that highest quality of care is provided to meet the challenges associated with this unprecedented public health crisis.”

Specifically, Newman announced UK HealthCare is preparing to stand up a 400-bed field hospital that will be ready in the next two weeks at the Nutter Field House, the UK Football team’s practice facility on the south side of campus near Kroger Field.

Details of that hospital include:

Rooms will be partitioned.

Standard Sub Flooring System, Nurses Stations, Heavy Duty Cots, Dedicated Break Rooms.

Nebulizing Station or Area.

Shower Units with Daily Sanitization, Universal Body Soap and Sanitization of Shower Units.

Daily Towel Service, Restroom Units with Daily Sanitization, Portable Handwashing Stations.

Daily Laundry Service.

Temporary generated power to ensure potable water for food services, shower and restroom.

Models of the trajectory of the virus vary regarding scope and depth of surge, Newman said. He says how efforts to “flatten the curve” through social distancing and other measures work will impact the need for a field hospital and other responses.

Although UK Chandler Hospital has 945 beds, officials say they wanted to be prepared in case more COVID-19 patients come through the door.

“The University of Kentucky always comes through for Lexington and for Kentucky when we need them," Mayor Linda Gorton said. "At this time of national crisis, UK is stepping up once again, to provide the health care we need. For several weeks, we have been working and planning with our medical community to make sure we can meet the need … the demand we know is coming for medical care as the number of Covid-19 cases grows. Today, UK is taking us much closer to our goal.”