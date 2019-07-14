UK scientist: 'suicide rates higher in KY rural communities'

University of Kentucky researchers are unraveling the mysteries behind suicide.

"One of the things that I have read and observed recently is the fact that rural Americans have a much higher rate of suicide than urban Americans," said Dr. Ty Borders, who serves as the Healthy Kentucky Endowed Chair in rural health policy at UK College of Public Health.

He and other UK researchers utilized data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health to examine trends in suicide ideation, planning, and attempts.

"There's quite a bit of evidence that people who are unemployed and less educated have a greater likelihood of committing suicide," said Borders.

He explained this applies to Kentucky, where a disproportionate number of people live in rural communities.

"These are people who are more likely to work in industries nationally such as logging, agriculture, mining such as coal mining," said Borders. When these jobs go away, they just may not have other things that they can do.

Suicide is the 11th cause of death in Kentucky. Borders said rural communities are also hurt by the lack of adequate resources to health care.

"There are fewer mental health care providers, such as psychiatrists, social workers, psychologists."

Although the national study focused on suicide, Borders explained it also points to Kentucky's opioid epidemic.

"If we better tackle mental health problems, we will reduce the problem of substance abuse, no doubt," said Border.