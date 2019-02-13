UK student, family compete on “Family Feud” Wednesday evening

A University of Kentucky student and her family will be featured Wednesday night in an episode of “Family Feud.”

A release from UK says Tori Konchel, a freshman in the College of Nursing, will be joined on the show by her mother and father Chris and John, her sister Taylor, and her brother Nick. Tori is a native of Bartlett, Illinois.

Konchel says she and her family are longtime fans of the game show, and were delighted to hear they had been accepted after Tori signed them up for auditions in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Going on 'Family Feud' was one of the craziest experiences I will ever have in my life. Not only getting the chance to be on 'Family Feud,' but also to sit in the audience during other episodes was just as memorable," Tori said. "Meeting Steve Harvey was something I will never forget. The experience was once in a lifetime, and I’m so glad to have that memory with my family for the rest of my life."

Tori applied to the show while still in high school, but knowing she would be a Wildcat when the show aired, she and her family represented the school wearing Kentucky blue.

The Konchel's episode of "Family Feud" airs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, on the CW Lexington.

