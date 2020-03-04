UK student in Italy talks to WKYT about coronavirus situation

As we have reported, UK is working to bring 29 students in Italy, back home.

Wednesday afternoon, UK told us they have advised all the students in Italy to self-isolate and monitor their health conditions for 14-days.

WKYT did an exclusive interview with one of those students who is trying to leave Italy right now, and stay healthy.

"I'm mainly worried about getting the virus, and then also when I return home what will happen then," said 20-year old Sophia Mitchell. of Lexington.

Mitchell lived the dream of many college students, studying fashion design in Milan, Italy.

Mitchell arrived in Italy in January with every expectation of staying there through May for finals, and then came coronavirus.

"I'm very upset because I met a lot of great people here that I love and I would love to continue hanging out with them and continue taking courses here," Mitchell said. "But for the past two weeks, everyone all my friends in international study, they've all returned home to their home countries and I've currently been basically putting myself in lockdown the last two weeks, trying to avoid contact with other people because I know that's how that's how he can be spread,"

She says Milan is almost a ghost town.

Mitchell says Milan's cathedral is usually so crowded, you can't even walk in, but now it's like a ghost town.

"There's like a few people there it used to be packed, the grocery stores food is gone water is gone I went to go get water the other day and it was completely empty and there was no water," Mitchell said.

As she packs her bags for home, Sophia says she's had an education unlike anything she ever expected.

"One is, don't necessarily overreact and only listen to the media. Because I would hear some reports and then I would go and do my own research and the media wouldn't necessarily be 100% correct. Number 2, stay calm. A lot of my friends were freaking out the second they heard the classes were canceled. Literally yesterday is when I got my plane ticket out of here," Mitchell said. "Having to adjust to a global situation that's very scary and being able to work around and fix the problem and get home safely. So, I guess just being able to adjust to scary situations or just be able to take whatever life throws at you. I guess."

Sophia says she flies out of Milan Thursday morning, headed for Amsterdam and then Scotland, where she says, she will check into a medical facility to make sure she is okay before coming back to Lexington.