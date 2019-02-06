UK student indicted in crash that killed 4-year-old boy

A University of Kentucky student has been indicted for reckless homicide following a crash that killed a 4-year-old boy, according to court workers.

Jacob Heil told police he drank two beers hours before colliding into a 4-year-old boy on the side of a road near Kroger Field in September, according to a report.

The boy, 4-year-old Marco Lee Shemwell, died two days later at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Police say Heil had a blood-alcohol content of .051, which is below the legal limit for adults, but it is above the legal limit for people under 21. The DUI arrest report says Heil left a tailgating event before the collision on Cooper Drive. Heil's arrest citation said the UK freshman had "a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, red blood shot watery eyes and showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests."

The University of Kentucky announced Heil was suspended pending the police investigation, and Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity Heil pledged to, is also suspended on an interim basis.

