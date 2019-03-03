UK students dance, raise money for children battling cancer

University of Kentucky students showcased their dance moves Sunday for the 14th annual DanceBlue Marathon.

For 24 hours straight, students danced to the beat to raise money for children battling cancer.

"I think when students find a cause that really pulls at their heartstrings, it's easy to get them to want to participate. People on this campus love DanceBlue," said Maya Woolfolk, a junior at UK.

The event started in the Memorial Coliseum Saturday at 8 p.m. and ended Sunday at 8 p.m. For the first two hours, students learned a 13-minute line dance.

They performed this dance at the top of each hour and then participated in themed-activities.

"At this point you're running on the joy and the energy of the 800 students out on the floor. Whenever you have that many people supporting you, it's hard to be tired," said Molly Thompson, a UK senior.

The money raised through DanceBlue is donated to the Golden Matrix Fund, which supports Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic. Last year this event raised more than $1.8 million for pediatric cancer patients.

"Dancers raise money individually, and they raise money as a team. We also pull money from mini-marathons, which high schools participate in. We have restaurant nights and corporate sponsors," said Lauren Hamlin, a UK student who serves as DancBlue's public relations chair.

Hamlin explained that the event is a great way for students to have a lot of fun and help many sick children at the same time.

"Most people won't even get to meet the people that we dance for, but it's just about doing something more for others and just loosing yourself in service," said Hamlin.

Doctors and cancer patients with Kentucky Children's Hospital also joined students on the dance floor.