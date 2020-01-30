UK students, staff not allowed to travel to China due to coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus is causing concerns around the world.

A new strain of the coronavirus has killed at least 170 people in China.

There are at least five confirmed cases of the illness in the U.S.

Countries and businesses have banned travel to China. Now the University of Kentucky is restricting travel to the country.

In an email to the university, UK President Eli Capilouto said students will not be permitted to travel to China at this time.

All non-essential travel to or from China will not be approved.

