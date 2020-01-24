UK issues warning about coronavirus amid global outbreak

There is now a second confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patient is in isolation at a Chicago hospital. They've only identified her as a woman in her 60s who flew from Wuhan to Chicago 10 days ago.

The new coronavirus has killed at least 26 people and sickened hundreds more in China.

Authorities believe it may have spread to humans from an infected animal at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

No one in Kentucky currently has the disease, but the University of Kentucky took immediate action after two US students, one from Texas A&M and the other from Tennessee Tech, were tested for the deadly virus.

UK sent a campus-wide email warning about the deadly disease.

Although the World Health Organization has not declared a public health emergency, university officials say they want to mitigate any health risks.

According to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton, there are about 450 students and scholars from China on campus. Meanwhile, he says, a number of faculty and students visit the country throughout the year for studies, research, teaching, or other university business.

Blanton says that's why a campus-wide email went out Thursday.

Faculty and students who may have traveled to Wuhan, China, in the past two weeks, and have symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath or fever are asked to contact UK's University Health Service Center.

The University Health Service building is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When you schedule an appointment, officials say be sure to describe your symptoms and mention if you have traveled to Wuhan recently.