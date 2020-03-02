UK to bring home 29 study abroad students in Italy amid Coronavirus concerns

The University of Kentucky is cutting a study abroad trip to Italy short amid concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

Leaders within the university say 29 students are currently in Italy.

In a letter sent to students at UK, President Eli Capilouto says they are working to bring the students back to the United States.

Capilouto would go on to say the university will no longer sponsor trips to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran during the epidemic.

The university is also reviewing future study abroad trips that may be hindered because of the Virus.

Kelly Mattingly says he is still preparing to travel to Spain in June but knows a lot can happen between now and then in regards to the Coronavirus.

“I am hoping it all goes alright so I can go and have that experience but it is kind of a scary thing,” said Mattingly.

The university is also advising students traveling internationally over spring break to review CDC guidelines before traveling.

UK has not released when the students will be back in the country.

