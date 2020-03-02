UK tying to get students back from Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus has turned deadly in the United States.

The death toll is now up to six.

[Health officials in Washington state report 6 virus deaths]

All of those deaths are in Washington state, where health officials believe the virus has gone undetected.

As we know, the virus is global, impacting many countries, including Italy, the first country in Europe to report it.

Nearly 30 UK students are studying abroad right now in Italy. Now, the university is trying to get them home and taking action to keep students here safe.

This comes after the U.S. Department of State elevated the travel warning to a level 3 for places like Italy, and Iran, though no students are in Iran.

Of course, another focus is spring break coming up.

The university is advising anyone traveling internationally to keep up with the CDC advisories.

For some on campus, they still have confidence that everything will be okay.

"I'm not that concerned," student Kauthar Alharthi said. "I believe in the United States they have taken their precautions about this virus. So, whatever is going to happen we are protected."

Another big topic is future study abroad trips. The university says they are continuing to look into that in the future.