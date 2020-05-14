UK unveils four possible plans for fall semester

University of Kentucky administrators continuing to look at ideas to "reinvent normal" unveiled four separate plans showing what the fall semester might look like amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

A team of researchers and experts is looking at health issues such as screening, testing and contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the results of three other teams working on plans for operations have been boiled down to four scenarios:

SCENARIO 1: NORMAL START





August 24: In-person instruction



Eliminate fall break



End semester at Thanksgiving (Nov. 24)



Finals week: Nov. 16-24; finals could be administered in-person or online



SCENARIO 2: DELAYED START



September 24: In-person instruction



Eliminate fall break



End in-person instruction at Thanksgiving (Nov. 24)



November 30: Begin online instruction



Finals week: Dec. 14-18; finals administered online



SCENARIO 3: HYBRID SEMESTER



August 24: Online instruction



September 14: In-person instruction until Thanksgiving break (Nov. 24)



Eliminate fall break



Semester could end at Thanksgiving break or afterward, online



Finals week: Dates TBD; finals administered online



SCENARIO 4: FULLY ONLINE



August 24: Entirely online



No changes to academic calendar



Finals week: Dec. 14-18; finals administered online



UK administrators are asking the campus community for feedback on each plan. The deadline for that is 5 p.m. Friday.

All scenarios that provide for in-person classes (three scenarios) include recommendations to:





Implement an alternating in-person attendance policy when social distancing guidelines can't be achieved.



Encourage outdoor class instruction when possible.



Stagger and extend transition time between classes throughout the day to ease class-change congestion. If necessary, potentially extend instruction week to include evenings and Saturday.



Redesign classrooms, study spaces and computer labs to accommodate state/CDC health and safety guidelines. Create pedestrian flow patterns in buildings to reduce exposure. Make cleaning supplies available in classrooms and throughout facilities.



Make viral and antibody testing available for all employees and students. Encourage use of face coverings in alignment with state/CDC health and safety guidelines.



Read the details of all four plans here

University leaders will further refine the plans and produce a final planning document that will be shared for input later this month. Then 19 groups of faculty, staff and students who have been working on coronavirus-related issues since February, will formulate detailed operational plans for those ideas.

The university plans to announce the final Campus Restart Plan in June once it is approved by President Dr. Eli Capilouto.

The scenario reports list the following as benefits and challenges for each plan:

SCENARIO 1: NORMAL START

Benefits:





Closest to a "return to normal" residential campus experience that students and families expect.



Creates least amount of disruption to traditional academic calendar, student support services and campus life on the front end of the calendar.



Option to administer finals online or in-person.





Heightened vulnerability in case of a resurgence of COVID-19.



SCENARIO 2: DELAYED START

Benefits:





Finals dates remain the same.



More time for faculty to plan their courses.



More time to secure PPE and establish health and safety protocols.



More time to identify classrooms and appropriate spaces on campus to ensure health and safety protocols can be implemented.





Requires changes to finals week modality.



Compressed schedule may be challenging to students' workload.



Lengthening class meetings to complete credit hour requirements may pose a challenge.



Need infrastructure/training to administer finals online.



Could represent worst case scenario if a second surge requires shift to fully online.



SCENARIO 3: HYBRID

Benefits:





Provides flexibility with finals schedule.



Provides increased sense of community and in-person service provision for populations historically at risk for attrition (e.g., first-time students; disrupted second-year students; first generation; marginalized and minoritized populations, etc.).



Decreased vulnerability for population in case of COVID-19 resurgence.



Provides the campus community with greater operational flexibility in case of resurgence. May be most nimble approach of the four.





Disruptive in the context of varying schedule and significant logistical questions around class schedules and variability.



Need infrastructure/training to administer finals online.



Need for/cost of more technology support and equipment.



How would this compete with peer institutions that coose normal operations/start time?



Increased flexibility and options for operation may result in heightened confusion and inconsistency in application of procedure.



Financial concerns; loss of auxiliary revenue.



SCENARIO 4: FULLY ONLINE

Benefits:





Represents potentially safest alternative during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Addresses any potential for resurgence.



Addresses concerns of at-risk faculty, students and staff.



Maintains current course scheduling.



Can build proactively on lessons learned during spring semester.



May position university well for partnership with InStride or similar vendor to deliver courses to large companies.

