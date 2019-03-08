UK women fall in overtime to Missouri in SEC Tournament quarterfinal

The University of Kentucky women's basketball team has lost to Missouri 70-68 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Missouri will go on to play Mississippi State Saturday in the semifinal.

Missouri made one of two free throws to tie the game at 59 with less than 30 seconds to go, but Kentucky was unable to score a game-winner at the buzzer.

SEC Freshman of the Year Rhyne Howard led the team in scoring with 25 points and rebounds with six.

The team's cold shooting from beyond the three-point line hampered the team's offense against Missouri. Kentucky missed all 16 3-pointers including one to win the game at the buzzer.

Sophie Cunningham led Missouri in scoring with 29.