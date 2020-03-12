UK working to get 87 students in Europe back to the U.S.

The University of Kentucky is racing against the clock to get 87 students in Europe back into America.

With the travel ban going into place Friday, leaders at the University of Kentucky say they are doing everything they can to get the dozens of students they have in Europe home.

A UK spokesperson tells WKYT the combination of President Trump suspending travel from Europe, which starts at midnight on Friday, and the CDC Issuing a level III warning for almost all of Europe, has led them to try to get all of their study abroad students in Europe home immediately.

They have 87 students they are working to contact and get home before the travel ban goes into place.

They are also contacting students who are planning to travel to Europe during spring break next week and urging them to cancel those plans.

They also are encouraging any students who are planning to travel to reconsider. They point out that even if an area doesn't currently have a travel ban, with information about COVID-19 evolving so quickly they realize those situations could change

“We thought it was important to reinforce to people that travel - whether it's domestic or international - we don't know what's going to happen with those conditions. They are changing constantly and so our best advice and counsel, seeing what we are seeing on the ground our best advice and counsel was to carefully consider any sort of personal travel right now,” says UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

The current plan for the university is once students come back from spring break classes will be online only for two weeks. Blanton tells me once those two weeks are up they hope to get back to classroom instruction but they also know those plans could change depending on the status of that virus.

Blanton says they will make a decision about summer travel programs as they get closer to those dates.

