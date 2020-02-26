UK’s ‘Donations for Citations’ drive kicks off Monday

UK students and employees who have a parking citation can pay their fee by donating food or personal care items during UK Transportation Services’ fifth annual Donations for Citations drive.

Donations for Citations starts on Monday, March 2, and runs through Friday, March 13. All donations will benefit UK’s Big Blue Pantry, an on-campus organization that works to combat hunger and food insecurity for UK students.

Since its inception in 2016, Donations for Citations has delivered over 10,565 pounds of food and personal care items to Big Blue Pantry. More than 1,000 people have participated over the past four years, making it one of Big Blue Pantry’s largest food drives.

Ten food items or five personal care items will waive one regular citation of $25 or less. Regular citations do not include immobilizations, impoundments, parking in fire lanes, ADA accessible parking violations or improper application or use of parking permits. Customers with unpaid citations must also pay any other outstanding citations in order to have one waived under this program. Citations waived through the drive are not eligible for appeal.

Bring donations to the customer care center, located at 721 Press Avenue.

This year, Big Blue Pantry is asking for the following items:

Cereal, instant oatmeal/grits, pasta, pasta sauce, instant rice, instant potatoes, canned tuna, chicken or other meats, fruit juices, pancake mix (water based), microwave popcorn, bread and muffin mixes (water based), condiments, oils and seasonings, granola bars, fruit cups, and applesauce.

Please note: Expired, damaged or opened donations will not be accepted. In addition, refrigerated items or those in glass containers will not be accepted.

Suggested Personal Care Items:

Toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towels, laundry detergent, trash bags, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand soap, body and face wash, shaving cream and razors, tampons, and sanitary pads

Please note: Expired, damaged or opened donations will not be accepted. No trial sizes, please.

For more information about Donations for Citations, visit the UK Transportation Services website at www.uky.edu/transportation.

