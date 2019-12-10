UK's Landon Young named Good Works Team® captain

University of Kentucky junior offensive tackle Landon Young has been voted captain of the 2019 Allstate AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) Good Works Team®.

Young was named a member of the team in September for his volunteer work in the community and abroad.

He's one of 22 team members.

Young is Kentucky’s 15th player to be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and the school’s first to be named Good Works Team® captain in the history of the program.

Fans can tune in to see Young recognized as Good Works Team® captain during the live broadcast of The Home Depot College Football Awards Show airing on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. ET.

Young will join his fellow Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members in New Orleans ahead of the 2020 Allstate® Sugar Bowl® and participate in a special volunteer project to refurbish Einstein Charter School.

Young and the team will also be honored on the field at halftime during the game on Jan. 1, 2020.

Young, also a member of the Southeastern Conference Community Service team, is one of the leaders for Kentucky football in terms of community service hours.