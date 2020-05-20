UK’s London showcase game vs. Michigan postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19

On Wednesday, The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcased originally scheduled for December 6, 2020, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was expected to feature Marist College vs. University of Maryland, Baltimore and University of Kentucky vs. University of Michigan.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, the Basketball Hall of Fame has remained vigilant in placing health and safety above all else,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Unfortunately, the unknown combination of health, safety, international travel regulations, and the economic viability for all parties involved has required us to postpone this highly anticipated event at The O2. We look forward to hosting a fantastic event in 2022.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase will now take place Sunday, December 4, 2022, at The O2 Arena and will be televised domestically by ESPN / ABC.

The event will remain a part of the Kentucky and Michigan three-year series, now facing-off in Ann Arbor in 2021, London in 2022, and Lexington in 2023.

All fans who have purchased a ticket to the 2020 Hall of Fame London Showcase will receive a full refund automatically to the method used for purchase within 14 business days. Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame London Showcase will go back on-sale for December 4, 2022, in January or February of 2022.

