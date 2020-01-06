UK's Rhyne Howard Named espnW National Player of the Week

UK's Rhyne Howard is the espnW National Player of the Week after scoring 37 points in Kentucky's win over Tennessee Sunday.

The sophomore guard started the new year by scoring 28 points with six rebounds and two assists at South Carolina, which was the most points she had scored in a Southeastern Conference game in her career.

She bested that performance Sunday against Tennessee, hitting a school-record tying seven 3-pointers with a career-best 37 points against the Lady Vols.

Howard led Kentucky in points, rebounds (9), assists (5), steals (3) and blocks (2).

The strong performances were the third and fourth straight 25+ scoring games for Howard, becoming the first player to accomplish that feat since All-American Valerie Still did it during the 1980-81 season.

Howard’s 37 points were the most scored by any SEC player this season and marked the most points scored by a UK player against Tennessee in program history.

For her career, Howard has 841 points, needing just 159 more to join Kentucky’s 1,000-point club.