UK's 'Scratch' mascot gets the bobblehead treatment for the first time

A bobblehead featuring University of Kentucky mascots Wildcat and Scratch was unveiled Wednesday by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

This is the first time that a bobblehead has featured Scratch. It's the first bobblehead in a new series featuring schools with multiple mascots.

There will be only 1,000 of these officially licensed bobbleheads produced, and each one is individually numbered.

They can be purchased from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame for $60 plus shipping, and were manufactured by FOCO.

Any orders placed by Thursday, December 19, will arrive by Christmas.

"We’re excited to release this bobblehead of Kentucky mascots ‘Wildcat’ and ‘Scratch’ as part of our College Mascot Dual collection,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Kentucky Wildcats fans are passionate about their teams and love their popular mascots.”

