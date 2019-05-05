UK's largest graduating class ever walks across the stage

More than 3,700 students received degrees over the weekend from the University of Kentucky.

This is the largest UK graduating class ever, according to university officials.

"We've reached record levels of retention rates and graduation rates. Right now we're between a 65 to 66 percent graduation rate, but we want to get even better," said Jay Blanton, UK spokesperson.

Family and friends cheered on the graduates as they walked across the stage.

Lindsay Teardo smiled when she saw her younger sister, Tessa.

"For four years she was down here and did an amazing job. She did so well in school. We are so proud of her," said Teardo.

Xanxorskii Frasier, one of the graduates, explained her college journey wasn't easy, but all the sacrifices paid off.

"There's no better way to put it, study and take care of your grades because you're never going to get to this point where you walk across that stage unless you do those things," said Fraiser.

A non-traditional student, Karen Combs Clemons, received her degree at the age of 48.

"I never dreamed of going to college and here I am getting a master's. I'm super excited. It's always worth it to better yourself," said Clemons.

UK held four commencement ceremonies on Friday and Sunday.