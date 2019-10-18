UK's new student center already has plans for a $25 million expansion

The University of Kentucky’s brand new student center is already getting an expansion, as a $25 million project was approved Friday.

UK plans to focus that money on expanding dining spaces and student support space in the Gatton Student Center.

The proposal approved by the UK Board of Trustees includes building on the Champions Kitchen dining area east toward the parking lot, as well as constructing additional floors above that space to outfit as needed for student support and other services.

Officials say the need for more space follows high participation levels in UK meal plans and future student growth expectations after UK's record first-year enrollment this fall.

As for students' reactions to the upcoming enhancements, they’re excited about the possibilities.

"I go through here every day,” one UK student said. “So, I feel like it would be more convenient for me if things were just right here like right across from my dorm."

"Hopefully, they get more options and that way everybody is happy," another student added.

UK Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Eric Monday said the student center has become the living room of UK’s campus more quickly than they anticipated and the expansion will meet the needs of students and the campus community as they continue to grow.

Partial funding for the expansion will come from UK's dining partner, Aramark.

The new student center just opened up last year, but there’s no word yet on when the new construction will begin.