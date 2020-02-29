UK's next opponent Tennessee takes down Florida 63-58

John Fulkerson scored 22 points, including the first 3-pointer of his career, as Tennessee held off a furious Florida comeback attempt to register its best win of the season with a 63-58 victory over the rival Gators.

Tennessee (16-13, 8-8 SEC) led by 19 points with nine minutes remaining, but saw the Gators claw back behind Tre Mann and Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Florida (18-11, 10-6) got as close as one point in the final three minutes, but Fulkerson made some clutch plays and the Vols hit enough free throws down the stretch to register their best win of the season.

Josiah-Jordan James finished with 12 points for the Vols, Vescovi scored 11 and Jordan Bowden had 10.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tuesday night at 9:00.