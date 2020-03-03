UN agency: Iran nearly triples stockpile of enriched uranium

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog says Iran has nearly tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium over the last three months in violation of its deal with world powers, and is refusing to answer questions about three possible undeclared nuclear sites.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a confidential report distributed to member countries Tuesday that as of Feb. 19, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile amounted to 1,020.9 kilograms.

The 2015 deal allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms.

The IAEA also says Iran has provided no answers to questions it has asked about the three possible undeclared nuclear sites.

