UNC Wilmington completes the weekend sweep of Kentucky

UNC Wilmington scored five runs in the second and completed the sweep of Kentucky with a 7-4 win Sunday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

Trailing 5-0 in the third, Austin Schultz and T.J. Collett hit back-to-back homers to cut the Seahawks lead to 5-3.

Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning to make it a 6-4 ballgame. John Rhodes provided the RBI base knock for the Wildcats.

UNC Wilmington (9-3) tacked on another run in the seventh and finished with 12 hits to complete the sweep.

Kentucky (5-6) stays at home to host Cincinnati on Tuesday.