UNC head coach Roy Williams suffers vertigo attack during game

University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams suffered a vertigo attack in the middle of coaching a game against Clemson Saturday.

Williams, who went down to a knee on the sidelines, would be helped off the court near the end of the first half. The game was halted so he could be looked at.

The longtime head coach was able to walk off the court with little assistance, and he recognized the Clemson fans applauding him as he left the court. He would not return to the game.

Williams has previously been diagnosed with the condition.

North Carolina would win 81-79.