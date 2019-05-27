UPDATE | Scott Co. creek remains closed after sewage spill

Parks, boat ramps and other access points to North Elkhorn Creek were still closed in Scott County on Monday, two days after around 100,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the creek.

Emergency management officials had hoped to be able to open things back up for Memorial Day, because they know people want to be out on the water.

They’re waiting on more test results before they can open things back up.

The first test results from the water came back Sunday night, but officials decided to keep things closed again on Monday, because the results were not as detailed as they wanted.

More samples have been sent to the lab.

“I’ve asked to test for fecal coliform and E. coli," said emergency management director Michael Hennigan. "Those are the two things that would cause real problems for people that are boating, fishing or playing in the water. So once I have an answer on those two levels, then we can start looking at opening the creeks back up again.”

Hennigan says he hopes to have those new test results back by Monday evening, although he knows it’s a big ask because it’s a holiday. Once they get them, they’ll decide whether or not they can open the parks and boat ramps.

Officials are not 100% sure what caused the leak, but it's possibly a construction accident.