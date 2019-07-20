UPDATE: Dog found abandoned in Clark County dies

The Clark County Animal Shelter is reporting that a puppy found locked in a wire cage on Old Ruckerville Road on Friday has died.

When animal control officers found the dog, they say it was too weak to stand and was suffering from a skin condition and possible parvovirus.

The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital and given medical attention but was unable to survive.

The shelter is still requesting information from anyone in the public who may have seen an unfamiliar vehicle along Old Ruckerville Road between 6:30 and 7 a.m.

Clark County Animal Control is also reminding the public that they are an open admission shelter, and urging pet owners to never abandon their animals but to bring them there instead.

