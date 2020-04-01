UPDATE: Man wanted in connection to Lexington shooting

The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man they say was involved in a shooting on Bainbridge Court on Tuesday.

28-year-old Danny Ray Bixler has active warrants for assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the shooting.

Police say a man was shot multiple times and he was taken to an area hospital for surgery.

The victim was able to identify the suspect, but police weren’t able to track Bixler down.

Anyone who knows Bixler’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600.

