UPDATE: UK offers incentives for resident advisors to live with roommates

University officials announced resident advisors will receive Visa gift cards, free laundry and special events to make up for having a roommate.

University spokesperson Jay Blanton said the gift cards will be awarded by semester. Resident advisors who are assigned a roommate will receive $450 at the beginning and end of the fall semester.

One resident advisor, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incentives don’t solve the problem.

“The primary concern for many RAs is not what compensation we will receive, but the burden the situation will place on our residents and preventing a repeat of this situation in the future,” the resident advisor said.

They also said RAs got free laundry until recently and said they had attended events with UK in the past.

“RAs have always had special events throughout the year for RAs only, I have been told these new events will be different, but I am unaware of what those differences are,” they said.

Blanton did not have specifics on what the special events would entail.

“They will likely be more community-building events that reinforce appreciation,” he said.

An online petition with 4,000 signatures and counting outlines alternatives to solve the housing shortage. One commenter said they left their job because of the situation.

Blanton said a small number of resident advisors have resigned. Yesterday was the deadline to do so.

Blanton said there is a possibility they won’t have a roommate in the spring depending on students moving out in and out at semester.