U.S. 60 partially shut down due to downed power lines

Part of U.S. 60 in Woodford County is shut down due to downed power lines.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 going toward Versailles are closed. Thursday storms caused damage to two utility poles in the area of Grassy Springs Road and Steele Road. One pole was pushed into the road, likely by high winds. The other was snapped in half.

Crews are working to reopen the road, but said it could be as late as Friday afternoon before everything is cleared. For now, the road is reduced to two lanes, with traffic moving in both directions on the westbound side of the highway.