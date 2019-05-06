U.S. Army announces when Blue Grass Chemical Agent destruction will begin

The U.S. Army has announced when it will start destroying its stockpile of chemical weapons at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant in Richmond.

The Army will commemorate the start of the destruction May 29 at 10 a.m.

More than 500 tons of chemical weapons are being housed in at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Workers at the depot are practicing and training to destroy the live munitions, by using test weapons.

Most of the munitions at the depot are nerve agents. Because it is dangerous, the actual work inside the plant is controlled remotely from the command center and control room. Anyone who needs to access the plant for maintenance has to gear up in protective suits, complete with six pairs of gloves.

The entire stockpile of weapons being housed at the depot is expected to be destroyed by 2023.