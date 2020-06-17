Advertisement

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

The United States Army does virtual hiring campaign to recruit 10,000 new soldiers. (Source: CNN)
The United States Army does virtual hiring campaign to recruit 10,000 new soldiers. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The United States Army is going online in an effort to recruit thousands of new soldiers.

The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

The goal is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

According to its website, those who enlist during this time could receive an extra $2,000 bonus or a four-year scholarship.

To enlist, you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, between the ages of 17 and 34, graduated high school or received your GED diploma and met medical and physical requirements, among other stipulations.

The Army National Hiring Days is already underway and wraps up on July 2.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Weather In Reverse

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Showers and storms come at us from reverse.

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boys Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

National

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marina Villeneuve
New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

National

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

News

Somerset businesses look forward to pools reopening in Ky. on June 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Later this month pools will reopen in Kentucky under new guidelines. For the city of Somerset, that means dozens of seasonal jobs will return with the reopening of the city’s waterpark.

State

Congressman Andy Barr releases statement on death of his wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Carol Barr unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday.