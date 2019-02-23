US Latinas rally around 'Roma' actress Yalitza Aparicio

Oscar-nominated "Roma" actress Yalitza Aparicio is finding strong support among Mexican-American women who identify with her indigenous roots in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Some Mexican-American women say they are glad Aparicio's role is challenging the typical images of light-skinned Latinas in Spanish-language films and TV shows despite the backlash she is experiencing in Mexico.

Astrid Silva, an immigrant rights activist in Las Vegas, says many Mexican-American women and Mexican immigrants see themselves in Aparicio because she's a dark-skinned woman of Mixtec descent who comes from a poor region in Mexico.

The support comes as Aparicio faced racist attacks online after she appeared on the cover of Vogue México last year.

Aparicio, a 25-year-old primary school teacher, is nominated for best actress for her role as the domestic worker Cleo.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)