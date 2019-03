An eastern Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after being indicted on federal sex and drug charges.

WYMT reports Ernest Ray, 55, of Pikeville pleaded not guilty after being indicted on five counts of sex trafficking of minors and six counts of drug trafficking.

Ray was indicted Feb. 28 and appeared in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

A trial date is set for May 13, and Ray could spend life in prison if convicted.