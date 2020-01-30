US Secretary of Energy speaks in Lexington on future of Kentucky's energy industry

For generations, some regions of Kentucky have been affected by booms and busts in the energy sector.

As that industry changes, the US Secretary of Energy was in Lexington Thursday to talk with leaders in Kentucky's energy business.

An "all of the above" policy, that's what US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette emphasized this morning and he says that's a good thing for the commonwealth.

"We view Kentucky as an important component to our overall strategy and an important component to the nation's energy future," said Secretary Brouillette.

The secretary spoke at the 9th annual Kentucky Energy Management Conference Thursday morning.

He said that Kentucky, and especially Eastern Kentucky, has a large amount of natural resources like coal and natural gas, and that's something that the department of energy wants to harness.

"Some of these mines as they've closed have become natural storage hubs for products like ethane," Secretary Brouillette said. "I think we have the ability to bring in investors and create a very bright future for that region of the county. I think you're going to see jobs being created there."

But he anticipates its use will change from what it was 10 years ago.

WKYT was also able to speak with Secretary Brouillette about the number of mines that have closed, and the number of miners WHO are out of work in Eastern Kentucky. He did say that he doesn't believe that to be the future of the coal industry. In fact, he believes that it's very bright.

The secretary also said he saw a big potential future for nuclear energy.