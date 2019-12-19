U.S. Senate passes McConnell bill protecting coal miner pensions

The United States Senate has passed the Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY,) Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV,) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV.)

“I personally told President Trump and my Congressional colleagues that this was a top priority for me and for thousands of Kentuckians in need,” said Majority Leader McConnell. “I’m proud the Senate approved legislation today including our Bipartisan American Miners Act to help Kentucky coal miners, retirees, and their families.”

The bill secures funding for the 1974 Miner Pension Plan to prevent its insolvency. It also expands health care benefits provided under McConnell’s HELP for Coal Miners Health Care Act of 2017 to the orphaned coal miners whose benefits have been put in jeopardy due to recent coal company bankruptcies. These actions will secure the pensions of 92,000 coal miners and protect health care benefits for 13,000 miners.

The bill now heads to President Trump for his signature.