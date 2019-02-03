US, South Korean diplomats meet ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Senior U.S. and South Korean officials have met to discuss an expected second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said last Thursday that he'll announce this week the site and date where he will meet with Kim, expected around the end of February.

Trump's special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, arrived in South Korea on Sunday amid reports that he'll meet North Korean officials early this week to work out details for the summit.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says Biegun and his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon held consultations about working-level U.S.-North Korea talks.

South Korean media say Biegun and his North Korean counterpart will likely meet at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom or in the North's capital of Pyongyang.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)