U.S. attorney: pardon recipients could face federal charges

A federal prosecutor says he is looking into several violent offenders pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin.

Our sister station WAVE in Louisville reports U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman will examine those pardoned to determine whether any of them qualify for federal prosecution.

Among those pardoned by Bevin are several convicted murderers, a child rapist, and dozens of other violent offenders.

Coleman said his office will consider statutes of limitation and double jeopardy when deciding whether to take action against any given offender.

"If the underlying conduct took place in the Western District of Kentucky, it will be treated like any other violation of federal law," Coleman said. "If the underlying conduct meets our federal standards, we will aggressively prosecute."

Governor Andy Beshear was also in Louisville. He said his pardon process would look very different than Bevin's.

"I will always consider the rights and feelings of our victims," Beshear said. "I will never pardon a violent crime without talking to the victim or their family first. That's the very least we ought to do, especially in some of those circumstances."

Beshear also criticized the way the former governor spoke about a child victim in a recent radio interview. Bevin was commenting on what he considered lack of physical evidence in a child rape case.

"You will never see me talk about a child in the way that this govenor just recently did," Beshear said.

The Courier-Journal Reports the FBI is also asking questions about the pardons. The FBI has declined to comment.

