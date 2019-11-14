US court rules Kentucky man can get ‘IM GOD’ license plate

Bennie Hart was able to get an “IM GOD” license plate for 12 years when he lived in Hamilton County, Ohio. But when he moved to Kenton County, Kentucky, he was denied a plate with the same message, so the ACLU and Freedom From Religion Foundation filed suit on his behalf in U.S. District Court, which he won Wednesday. (Photo: Lexington Herald Leader)
Updated: Thu 12:42 PM, Nov 14, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal court is allowing a Kentucky man to personalize a license plate with the phrase "IM GOD” after a three-year legal battle over the custom engraving.

Court documents show Ben Hart, a self-identified atheist, set out to get the Kentucky plate in 2016. But Hart's request was denied by the state transportation department on the basis it violated anti-discrimination guidelines. News outlets report similar plates had been approved before, including "TRYGOD" and "NOGOD."

Kentucky’s American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom From Religion Foundation got involved to help Hart challenge the decision. In an opinion Wednesday by a U.S. District Court in Frankfort, the judge ruled “vanity plates” are private speech protected by the First Amendment and that the state had violated Hart’s rights by denying him the plate.

 
