Top U.S. drug policy officials visit Lexington to talk addiction recovery

The nation’s top official on drug policy was in Lexington Tuesday to join Governor Matt Bevin for a roundtable discussion on drug abuse and recovery.

Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Jim Carroll was among the other federal, state and a local officials on hand at Lexington’s DV8 Kitchen for today’s discussion on addiction recovery.

DV8 Kitchen has gotten national attention for the way it helps folks recover from addiction while working.

"What I’ve seen here in the state is really people coming together in such a unique way, that it was very important for me to come and see exactly what's happening,” said Carroll.

Kentucky has undoubtedly been among the states hit hardest by the nation’s opioid addiction crisis, but Carroll said it’s also becoming a model for how to address the problem.

"That's really what this is about at the end of the day. It isn't about just the dollars, it isn't just about programs. It’s about human beings. It’s about the humanity of it, the mothers and the children, the fathers and the owners of restaurants, all working together to make Kentucky the best place possible for every single Kentuckian that lives here,” Gov. Bevin said.

The Office of National Drug Control Policy representatives have also stopped in Louisville and Northern Kentucky as part of their visit to the state.

