U.S. mass killings in 2019 reaches total for all of 2018

A database shows that the West Texas shooting brings the number of mass killings in the U.S. so far this year to 25, which is as many mass killings as in all of 2018.

The AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database also shows that depending on whether the suspect killed in Odessa is included among the five people dead, the total number of victims so far this year either equals all of last year at 140, or falls one short at 139.

The database tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed over a short period of time. The database doesn't take into consideration the weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive.