US seeks review of state DMV laws on immigration enforcement

In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, walks after a conference with interior ministers of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala in Guatemala City. Wolf is taking aim at new laws in New York and New Jersey that allow immigrants to get driver's licenses without proof they are in the U.S. legally, and restrict data sharing with federal authorities. (AP Photo/ Oliver de Ros, File)
Updated: Tue 6:05 PM, Dec 31, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The acting secretary of Homeland Security is taking aim at new laws in New York, New Jersey and other states that allow immigrants to get driver’s licenses without proof they are in the U.S. legally.

Chad Wolf is directing his enforcement agencies to assess the impact of the state laws, which also bar sharing of Department of Motor Vehicles information with federal authorities.

New York’s law went into effect earlier this month. It is the 13th state to authorize licenses for drivers without legal immigration status.

New Jersey lawmakers passed a similar bill in December.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus